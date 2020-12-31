Register
22:04 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Сhimes on the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower five minutes before the New Year.

    'Believe in Yourself': Vladimir Putin Delivers His New Year's Eve Address to the Nation

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    4230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081622373_0:160:3101:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_dd8210ad7a3071b33e109a8750ff2217.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202012311081622346-believe-in-yourself-vladimir-putin-delivers-his-new-years-eve-address-to-the-nation/

    In the final moments of the Year 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered his traditional annual address to the people of Russia.

    In his speech, Russia's president touched on the woes that befell Russians and people across the globe this year, noting how the country managed to weather these hardships as a "nation united," and wished everyone happiness in the coming Year 2021.

    "Dear Russian citizens, dear friends.

    In just a few minutes, 2020 will come to an end.

    As we greeted it a year ago, we, just like people all over the world, were hoping for change for the better.

    At that time, no one could have imagined what kind of hardships we all would have to go through.

    Now, it feels like the departing year carries the load fit for at least several years.

    It was difficult for each and every one of us, with worries and significant material problems, with stress, and for some – with the bitter loss of their loved ones.

    But, certainly, the departing year is also associated with hope for overcoming woes, with feelings of pride for those who displayed their best human and professional qualities, with the realisation of the true worth of sincere and reliable relations between people and of mutual trust.

    We have made it through this year together, with dignity, as befits a nation united that honours the traditions of its ancestors.

    These values – courage, mercy, and compassion – are in our hearts, our nature and our actions.

    We look up to our dear veterans, to the valiant generation that defeated Nazism.

    Despite everything, we have fulfilled our sacred filial duty, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory with gratitude and appreciation.

    Yes, the new dangerous virus has upset the usual way of life, work, and education, forcing people to review and reconsider many of their plans.

    But that is just how the world is: hardships are inevitable.

    They force us to take a closer look at life, to listen to our conscience, to cast off petty things and to truly appreciate what is important.

    And that is the gift of human life, family, our mothers, and fathers, our grandfathers and grandmothers, our children – kids and grown-ups alike; it is our friends and colleagues, selfless help and the general energy of good deeds – both large-scale, nationwide, and small-scale, limited to the scope of a district, a street or a house, but just as important.

    But hardships always pass.

    That is how it always has been. And what stays with us is what makes us noble and strong: love, mutual understanding, trust, and support.

    This is why I would like to wish that the woes of the departing year would go away as soon as possible.

    And all that we have gained, the best that was brought out of each and every person, will stay with us forever.

    Today, it is important to believe in yourself, to not back down in the face of problems, to protect our unity, that is the foundation of our future successes.

    I am certain that, together, we will overcome everything, restore normal life and, with renewed vigor, will continue dealing with the issues Russia faces in the coming third decade of the 21st century.

    Dear friends.

    Not everyone is currently at a New Year's Eve table.

    Many people are still in hospitals, and I am sure they feel the support of their friends and relatives.

    I sincerely wish you, my dears, to overcome the disease and to return home as soon as possible.

    Unfortunately, the epidemic is yet to be completely stopped.

    The fight against it does not cease, even a minute.

    Doctors, nurses, and ambulance crews continue their valiant work.

    Many of them are on duty during this festive night.

    In a similar manner and with huge responsibility our emergency services workers, our servicemen deployed at “hot spots” outside Russia's borders, our peacekeepers, and combat units of our Army and Navy fulfill their duty. 

    Thanks to those who continue their service day and night, who remain at their posts regardless of the circumstances, the people of Russia can gather at home with their loved ones, to greet the New Year with hopes for the better and with plans for the future, and to make their dearest wishes.

    Dear friends.

    At these moments, let us dream about the best, about peace and prosperity, about happiness and joy for those who are close to us, for those who are dear to us, for our whole country.

    I would like to thank each and every one of you, because we are all together.

    And when we feel the reliable elbows of the people standing next to us, Russia becomes one big family.

    I sincerely wish all of you good health, faith, hope and love,

    Happiness to all of you in the new, coming Year 2021.

    Happy New Year, dear friends."

    Tags:
    praise, emergency services, healthcare, COVID-19, speech, address, New Year's Eve, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse