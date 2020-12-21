President Vladimir Putin Calls for Urgent Response to Western Missiles Deployment at Russian Borders

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Ministry of Defence to respond promptly to a missile deployment by western nations near Russian borders, should such a necessity arise.
Speaking at the final Defence Ministry forum of the year, Putin noted the "incessant" character of NATO military activities, lamenting the fact that the US, in particular, has abandoned several international treaties, thus degrading the global arms control systems.
The president assured that Russia continues to analyse the geostrategic and political situation in the world and forecast possible scenarios, taking into account potential threats and the expanding military capacities of the Russian army and navy.
