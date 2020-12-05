Russian Health Ministry Sets Maximum Wholesale Price for Sputnik V at $26 for 2 Doses

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered the manufacturer's maximum wholesale price for a vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology. [The price] is 1,942 rubles for 2 components", Kuznetsov told reporters.
The official also recalled that Russia had included its Sputnik V in the list of essential medicines.
Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in cooperation with the Gamaleya Institute, was introduced in August, becoming the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world.
The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on the human adenovirus, which, according to scientists, makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years.
On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin asked the government to launch mass vaccination against the coronavirus since next week. Earlier this day, 70 vaccination stations opened in Moscow's hospitals, which will deliver Sputnik V vaccine.
