International Digital Industry Conference to Take Place in the Urals

Digital experts from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Brazil will participate in the conference.
“The conference is aimed at discussing the leading universities and research centres’ achievements in developing innovative models, methods and technologies for the digital industry, as well as the experience of their implementation in large transnational and domestic industrial companies,” professor Leonid Sokolinsky, SUSU Vice-Rector for Informatization, Dr.Sc. (Physics and Mathematics), said.
According to SUSU press service, the upcoming conference will provide a comprehensive overview of modern technologies and demonstrate the future of various industries. The conference participants will be able to exchange scientific and technical competencies, consider new subjects of cooperation and share their vision of digitalising the industry of the future.
“Today, more than ever, companies are expected to show good results. Over the years, automation has helped them increase efficiency, productivity and profits. I think a new era is now dawning, where automation comes in with renewed vigour. The next step in industrial development will be digital transformation, which will qualitatively and quantitatively improve companies’ performance indicators in the context of increasing production while reducing costs and improving product quality,” Michael Train, Conference Chair, President of Emerson Electric Company, said.
SUSU press service also pointed out that following the conference, the proceedings will be published in the IEEE Xplore e-library, indexed in Scopus and Web of Science. You can find detailed information about the 2020 Global Smart Industry Conference programme and participants on the event’s website.
The 2020 Global Smart Industry Conference is supported by the Emerson Electric Company (the US), the International Measurement Confederation (IMEKO), the International Scientific-Technical Society of Instrument Engineers and Metrologists, the IEEE Russia Siberia Section.
