Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Causes No Side Effect in 85% of Patients, Developer Says

"Side effects can be seen in about 15 percent of the vaccinated. Therefore, 85 percent of the vaccinated have no side effects and no inconvenience from this vaccine," Alexander Gintsburg said.
Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in tandem with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, became the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease on 11 August.
The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.
Since then, the Russian authorities granted regulatory approval to a second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, which has been developed by the State Research Center Vector.
