Putin to Russia's Ill-Wishers: We Only Worried About How Not to Catch Cold at Your Funeral

"Strengthening our country and looking at what is happening in the world, in other countries, I want to say to those who are still waiting for the gradual demise of Russia: in this case, we are only worried about one thing — how not to catch a cold at your funeral", Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.
Russian President Vladimir Putin added that he was proud of Russia and its citizens, who were ready to do everything possible to help each other during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"During the hardest moments of the pandemic, I've felt and, frankly speaking, is still feeling proud of Russia, our citizens and their readiness to do everything possible for each other, and, of course, first and foremost, our doctors, nurses and paramedics — of everyone, without any exceptions, who are pillars of our health care system", President said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.
The Russian leader noted as well, that while the international community was trying to mobilise its efforts and forces to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, more could have been done.
"In confronting this [COVID-19] threat, the international community is trying to take certain actions for its mobilization, and some things are already being done together. However, I want to say right away that not everything that is needed [is being done] in the face of such a colossal common challenge", Putin said.
To date, more than 41.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
