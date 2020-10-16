Russia Starts Testing Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine on Volunteers Aged Over 60

"We have launched trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on volunteers who are older than 60", Murashko said.
It is crucially important to develop special vaccination parameters for the elderly patients, the health minister stressed.
In August, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.
Russia is expected to boost its production to 1.5 million doses in December, 3-3.5 million doses in January, and up to 15 million doses monthly in the spring, according to Trade Minister Denis Manturov.
All comments
Show new comments (0)