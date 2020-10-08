No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched in Russia

"The Russian Federation's law enforcement agencies have not opened any criminal case against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Her presence on the list of wanted people, published on the website of the Russian Interior Ministry, is because the ministry's chief information analysis centre maintains an international database on the basis of agreements ... on exchanging information related to crime prevention ... signed within the CIS", the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The statement was published after reports in the media, suggesting that the Belarusian opposition politician had been put on the wanted list in the Russian Federation.
Protests hit Belarus after presidential elections on 9 August, which, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), were won by Alexander Lukashenko, who gained 80.1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition, however, claimed that Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won, citing vote fraud by the authorities.
