5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Coast of Kamchatka

"A seismic event with a magnitude of 5.0 occurred on Monday evening local time. Its epicentre was in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of almost 93 kilometres, 82 kilometres south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky”, the service representative said.
It has been noted that people in some districts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky felt tremors up to 3.0 on the Richter scale.
A M4.7 earthquake has been reported by the GEOFON for M 4.7, Near East Coast of Kamchatka. Link: https://t.co/cSsV2oVHmx— quakeupdates (@quakeupdates) October 5, 2020
At the moment, there is no official information about possible victims or damage from the tremor.
