WHO Thanks Russia for Developing 'Safe and Effective Sputnik V Vaccine', Regional Head Says

"The WHO greatly appreciates the efforts that the Russian Federation has made to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, namely Sputnik V. Once again I want to thank Russia for its excellent efforts to create a safe and effective vaccine", Regional Director for Europe at the WHO Hans Kluge said after a meeting with Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.
He also stressed that Russia had helped him to provide aid to Central Asian countries amid the pandemic and had generally shown its commitment to global solidarity.
Russia has received numerous requests from multiple nations for its coronavirus vaccine, but the authorities have stressed that the country has to attend to its own people first.
Earlier in September, The Lancet medical journal published the results of the vaccine’s Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials.
