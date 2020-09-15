Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russian Kamchatka

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The epicentre of the quake was situated at a depth of 320 km (199 miles), about 22 kilometres from the settlement of Esso.
At the moment, there is no official information about possible victims or damages from the tremor.
M6.4 Earthquake - Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia; Preliminary Report. pic.twitter.com/yL2GFxmkRH— AP (@AP_Honolulu) September 15, 2020
