Production of Second Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine for Public Use Underway

The second batch of Sputnik V vaccine for public use is already being produced in the Gamaleya Centre, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the research institute said in an interview on Tuesday.
Gintsburg stated that each batch of the vaccine must first gain approval from federal healthcare authorities before being distributed to the population.
Earlier, the Russian Health Ministry stated that the first batch of the Russian vaccine had been released for public use.
On 11 August, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.
The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on the human adenovirus, which, according to scientists, makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years.
After registration, at least 20 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, Brazil and India, have expressed their interest in obtaining the vaccine.
