Russia Detains Soldier on Suspicion of Espionage for Ukraine in Siberia

"A serviceman of the Strategic Missile Forces, who was collecting and sending state secrets to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defenсe Ministry, was detained in the city of Barnaul", the FSB said.
Under charges of treason, the detainee could face up to 20 years in prison.
A video, depicting the detention was published by the authorities later in the day. It shows the serviceman approaching a house, when the officers arrest him.
#ФСБ задержала в #РВСН Барнаула украинского шпионаhttps://t.co/tqtKidxNC4#РВСН #Украина #ФСБ #шпион pic.twitter.com/PnuxQsdG5t— Cобытия дня в России (@smnewsru) August 27, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)