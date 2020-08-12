Russian Fighter Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept 2 US Military Aircraft Over Black Sea

"Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify and classify targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defence forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled", the statement says.
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the US Navy R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, the NDCC said..
"After the US Air Force and Navy planes turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home base ... The US aircraft were not allowed to violate the Russian state border", it said.
The flight of the Russian fighter took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.
The last encounter between Russian fighters and US aircraft took place on 10 August, when a Russian Su-27 was scrambled to intercept American reconnaissance aircraft. When the jet approached the air targets, it identified them as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft.
