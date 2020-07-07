Roscosmos Chief's Adviser Safronov Placed in Custody for Two Months Over Treason Charges, Court Says

A district court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered two months of detention for former journalist Ivan Safronov, suspected of handing classified defence information to a NATO country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"The court rules to grant the motion of the investigation and place Safronov in custody as a pre-trial restriction for one month and 30 days, until September 6," judge Sergey Ryabtsev, known for handling Paul Whelan's case, said.
The defence of Safronov will contest the court's decision, lawyer Ivan Pavlov said.
"Yes, we will lodge an appeal," Pavlov said.
Safronov was detained earlier on Tuesday. Before joining Roscosmos, Safronov worked for Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers, where he covered defence and space industry topics. The Kommersant publishing house described Ivan as a "true patriot", adding that the high treason accusations against him are absurd.
After the court's ruling, the press service for Roscosmos said that it will not comment on Safronov's arrest. Earlier in the day, the agency said that Safronov's detention was not related to his work for Roscosmos.
