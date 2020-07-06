One Dead After Mi-2 Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Russia

"In the settlement of Kirsalovo, a private Mi-2 helicopter conducted a heavy landing while working on rice paddies," a ministry representative told journalists.
According to preliminary research, an engine failure caused the crash. One person has been confirmed dead and another person has suffered injuries, according to the ministry.
A representative from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations later stated that an operation is ongoing to lift the crashed helicopter from a pool of water in the fields.
"At present, rescuers have begun a recovery operation to lift the helicopter," the ministry representative said.
The ministry has confirmed that 17 rescuers are at the scene of the incident aiding with the recovery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)