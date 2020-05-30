Moscow Says US Decision to Cut Ties With WHO Strikes at Basis for Health Care Cooperation

"At the moment when the world needs consolidation of efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Washington is striking at the international legal basis for health care cooperation", Zakharova told reporters on late Friday.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.
Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for China's Global Times newspaper that Moscow is concerned about attempts to defame the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that it is necessary to improve its activities instead of destroying the body.
On 14 April, US President Donald Trump ordered the US Treasury to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 to 90 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
