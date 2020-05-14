Russia's Culture Minister Back to Work After Recovering From COVID-19

"Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has recovered and has got back to work. Doctors have checked her out, Olga Borisovna is at work, she feels good. Fortunately, she had mild symptoms. During almost three weeks, she worked from home and communicated remotely with all the ministerial departments and the professional community," Usacheva said.
Lyubimova's press secretary announced that the minister tested positive for COVID-19 on 6 May.
Prior to that, the coronavirus infection had been confirmed for Russian Minister of Construction Industry, Housing, and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev, Deputy Minister Dmitry Volkov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
According to Russia's coronavirus response centre, 252,245 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 2,305 deaths.
