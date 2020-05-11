Russian President Putin Holds Meeting on the Coronavirus Situation in Russia - Video

On Monday, Russia recorded 11,656 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total count in the country to 221,344. Of all the new cases, 6,169 have been registered in Moscow, 1,079 in Moscow Region and 307 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,551, 1,133 an 414, respectively).
The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 94 (88 yesterday) to 2,009.
As many as 5,495 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (2,390 yesterday) in Russia, bringing the total number of coronavirus survivors to 39,801.
