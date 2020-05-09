One Person Dies in Fire at Hospital in Northern Moscow, Emergency Services Say

A fire has broken out on the ground floor of a hospital for COVID-19 patients in northern Moscow, the Russian Emergency Services reported, adding that one person has died in the blaze.
According to the statement, patients are being evacuated to another facility.
The Emergency Services responded to reports about a fire at 8:30 p.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT).
"We received reports about an open fire on the first floor of a six-storey building of City Clinical Hospital No. 50 on Vuchetich Street", a representative of the city’s emergency services said.
Firefighters promptly arrived at the site. After almost an hour, the fire was extinguished, according to the representative.
"Further information is being specified", the Ministry of Emergencies said.
Photos and videos from the site have emerged on social media platforms.
Пожар в ГКБ 50 на севере Москвы, там лечат пациентов с коронавирусом. Идет эвакуация. pic.twitter.com/MIjtLQedqq— Почти СовФед (@fedsovetov) May 9, 2020
На этом видео – пожар в московской «коронавирусной» больнице. Погиб один пациент, три человека пострадали. Причина: загорелся кислородный баллон в отделении реанимации. pic.twitter.com/m6eIujCksc— Игорь Пачковский (@Q0MT6pFmbVqynsM) May 9, 2020
Russia's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 104 to 1,827.
In the meantime, a record 5,308 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured people to 31,916.
