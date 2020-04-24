Putin Instructs Security Council to Establish Ties With Foreign Partners to Fight COVID-19

"You see my phone conversations with colleagues from other countries, almost all our partners express a desire to work together, offer their services, offer various options for this cooperation, and in different directions. Of course, you need to go this way. But for that work to be effective, you need support from the foreign ministry. I ask you to organise this work", Putin said, according to the transcript of the Security Council meeting published on the Kremlin website.
In turn, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russian ambassadors were focused on interacting with foreign partners in the fight against COVID-19, and in a proactive manner as well, following the results of the president’s conversations.
The coronavirus that was declared a pandemic in March has infected 2,626,321 people globally and killed some 181,938, according to the World Health Organisation's update posted at 5:00pm CEST.
Russia has been active in delivering humanitarian aid to other nations, including Syria, Venezuela, Italy, Serbia and other nations.
