Russian Company Registers 40-Minute Express Test for COVID-19

Numerous countries continue to research ways to introduce precise tests for the COVD-19 infection, as the pandemic has already claimed almost 70,000 lives. At present, over 1,270,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide.

Russian pharma company Gemerium has registered a new coronavirus test to identify the disease.

"This is the first Russian express test, capable of identifying the coronavirus within 40 minutes, including sample processing, with an accuracy of 94 percent, using standard equipment”, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov An ambulance near Russian hospital for coronavirus treatment in Kommunarka, Moscow.

At the moment, Russia has carried out almost 700,000 tests for COVID-19, which is third in the world after the United States and Germany. The country has managed to prevent explosive growth of the coronavirus so far, but there are at least 6,343 infected in Russia, and the death toll has now reached 47.

To stop people from transmitting the disease, President Vladimir Putin announced a paid week off from 28 March to 5 April, later prolonging it to the end of the month. He urged people to stay at home, also ordering heads of regions to introduce quarantine restrictions.