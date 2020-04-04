Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says 2,854 of Total COVID-19 Cases Local, 808 Imported

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of COVID-19 cases reported in Russia, 2,854 since the start of the outbreak, have been transferred locally by contact and 808 cases of the disease have been imported to the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Saturday.

"Of the total number of cases registered in the Russian Federation, 808 cases were imported, 2,854 cases were locally transmitted by contact from those who arrived," Golikova said at a briefing.

The deputy prime minister added that health authorities were working to establish the origin of a further 487 cases of the disease registered in the country.

Golikova also stated that COVID-19 cases were imported to Russia from 73 countries.

"As you know, there are a total of 170 countries where the coronavirus disease has been reported, and we imported cases from 73 countries," the deputy prime minister said.

She named the countries from which the greatest amount of COVID-19 cases were imported to Russia. The list includes Spain and Italy, the two European countries that have been hit hardest by the disease.

"The leaders are Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. Why are we giving these figures? Because they are very important for understanding that we did not receive the first wave [of the disease] from China, which was surprising for everyone. But we, as you recall, made a timely decision to close the land border and international flights with the People’s Republic of China and other states from which the disease could have been imported," Golikova said.