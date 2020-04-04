Moscow to Introduce System For Self-Isolation Control in Case of Quarantine Violations

The day before, Moscow's authorities stated that they had launched a system for monitoring patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The government of the Russian capital stated on Saturday that they could introduce a system to control the self-isolation regime if this regime is violated or the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow worsens.

The day before, Moscow's COVID-19 response centre said that people younger than 45 account for nearly 50 percent of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow, with the infection confirmed in 17 more children.

Besides the self-isolation regime, Moscow's authorities decided earlier this week to extended restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1 as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to the recent official data provided bu the World Health Organisation, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 976,249 as of Friday, while the number of fatalities reached 50,489. At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases registered in Russia has reached 4,731 with 43 fatalities.