Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking in a televised address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 3,548 on Thursday. In Moscow, 595 new cases have been registered in 24 hours.

The death toll has risen to 30, as six more COVID-19 patients have died in the country since yesterday.

On 25 March, in a previous address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russians would be given paid leave amid the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 900,000, with more than 44,000 people having died and some 185,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource centre.

