Russian Embassy Warns of Cancellation of Russia's Aeroflot Flights From London to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Monday that Moscow-bound flights from London, operated by Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot, would be canceled through the end of the week.

According to the statement, the cancellations were caused by the order of Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, issued earlier in the day. The order limited arrivals of Russian nationals from abroad to 500 persons per day for the Sheremetyevo airport of Moscow and 200 persons per day for designated airports in the rest of Russia.

"Aeroflot flights scheduled for 31 March, 1 April, 4 April, and 5 April are canceled", the embassy said.

Passengers booked for these flights are required to contact Aeroflot UK at +44 208 897 0579 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. London time (08:00 - 17:00 GMT) or by email at loninfres@aeroflot.ru.

The embassy asked passengers to refrain from visiting Aeroflot offices in person at airports due to the increased risk of coronavirus infection in such overcrowded places.

Aeroflot chief Vitaly Savelyev has already pledged to evacuate all Russian nationals in a timely manner in coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile, Russia's low-cost airline Pobeda canceled two flights from Antalya, Turkey, to airlift Russians stranded by the coronavirus shutdown after the Russian civil aviation agency voided its permission for the rescue jets to leave, a source said on Monday.

The airline's press office told reporters that some 400 Russian travelers had registered for the flight to Moscow's Sheremetyevo international airport from the Turkish resort city of Antalya.