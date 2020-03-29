Russian Government Forms 20-Member Presidium Headed By Prime Minister Mishustin

"To establish the Presidium of the government of the Russian Federation," a government decree stated.
The Presidium comprises all Mishustin's deputies: First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Viktoria Abramchenko, Marat Khusnullin, Yury Borisov, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Alexey Overchuk, Yury Trutnev and Dmitry Grigorenko.
Moreover, ten out of 21 Russian ministers have also become members of the Presidium.
The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 270 people over the past 24 hours and currently stands at 1,534.
