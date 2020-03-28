Russia Capable of Producing Sufficient Number of COVID-19 Tests - Health Minister

"As for test systems, additional production facilities have been deployed today. One of the companies launched additional production of up to 50,000 tests per day. Yesterday, another company that will produce up to 300,000 tests per day received a registration certificate from Roszdravnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare]. We do not see shortages of production capacity today", Murashko said.
Murashko stated that more than 30 million medical masks had been made available in Russia, adding that four-layer gauze masks could protect a person against coronavirus infection.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 618,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 28,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
