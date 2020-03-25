Register
    Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on additional measures on Russia's fight against the coronavirus.

    Putin Announces Delay to Vote on Constitutional Amendments Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    © Sputnik / Константин Михальчевский
    Russia's president has given a speech to the nation on the country's coronavirus response.

    Russia will delay its national vote on proposed amendments to the constitution amid the COVID-19 outbreak, President Vladimir Putin has announced.

    In a speech to the nation on Wednesday, the Russian president outlined a series of additional measures on Russia's COVID-19 response, including measures to help stabilize the economic situation, such as the prolonging of all social benefits on an automatic basis.

    Putin asked the cabinet to give small businesses a six month tax holiday, apart from sale tax, and asked the central bank to take other measures to prevent layoffs and bankruptcies, including a six month holiday on bank credit payments, including mortage payments and consumer loans, for individuals who have suffered a 30 percent or more decline in monthly income.

    Putin urged employers to help maintain stability on the labour market, and not to allow for rampant unemployment, promising that the government would provide assistance to make this possible. "Our most important task - I am appealing to all employers now - is to ensure stability in the labour market, to prevent a surge in unemployment," he said.

    The president also asked the government to increase unemployment benefits to the minimum wage, or 12,130 rubles (equivalent to about $155 US). Families with children will receive additional payments on top of existing support for children to the age of three, according to Putin, and the government has been asked to speed up plans to increase payments to children up to the age of seven by June, instead of July, as originally planned.

    Addressing the Russian people, Putin urged all citizens not to give in to the "Russian cross-your-finger mentality" on the coronavirus. "Please do not give in to the idea that 'ah this will not affect me'. It can affect anyone. And then what's happening today in many Western countries - both in Europe and across the sea, may become our near future," he warned.

    Putin asked Russians to pay "utmost attention" to the recommendations of doctors and authorities in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and emphasized that it was particularly important for the elderly and those who suffer from chronic diseases to follow the advice of medical experts and the government.

    Putin stressed that all of the measures being taken by the government will work only if Russians "show unity and understanding of the complexity of the current situation - if the state, society and citizens act together, if we each do what is required of each of us. We need to remember our personal responsibility for our loved ones, for those who live nearby, who need our help and support. By and large, it is precisely this kind of solidarity in which the strength of a society lies, as well as the effectiveness of our response to the challenge we face."

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

