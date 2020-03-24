Russian Federal Agency to Provide Online Support to Russian Teachers Globally

On 24 March, an online conference on the digital transformation of education will be held on the platform Mobile School for teachers at Russian schools abroad, according to the press centre of the Russian Digital Cooperation project.

As part of the conference programme, experts will talk about the organisation and management of legal issues, and the specifics of communication with parents. Lectures have also been prepared for teachers on organising online classes using methodological digital tools and resources for conducting lessons in an online format. The project is being run by Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation. It provides assistance to schools abroad where the language of instruction is Russian.

“We already have experience in online teaching. In the past year, Rossotrudnichestvo has launched about 50 new projects available online. All are free to use – just go to a resource, register, and get tasks. Over 2019, we have trained more than 100,000 students and teachers at Russian schools abroad in a digital environment,” Rossotrudnichestvo's head Eleonora Mitrofanova underlined.

The online conference is free of charge. To participate, simply register on the Mobile School platform.