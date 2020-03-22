Russian Information Centre Denies Reports on Moscow's Plan to Tighten Quarantine - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Information and Communication Center denies reports that authorities are inclined to introduce measures tightening quarantine in the country, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The government source reports that the authorities are inclined to introduce decisive measures to tighten quarantine are untrue," the source said.

Earlier in the day, another source in the Russian government claimed that the Russian authorities sought to tighten quarantine in the country and take decisive measures to identify and increase testing of those who contacted patients with the coronavirus for their subsequent isolation.

© REUTERS / STRINGER Russian officials and medical staff wearing protective gear check passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport

"The spread of the infection in Russia mathematically corresponds to the situation in countries like Spain, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom with a 27-33 percent daily increase of a comparable number of cases. Russia should take decisive measures to quarantine, identify, and increase testing of those in contact with patients and their subsequent isolation to follow the path of countries that are relatively successful in controlling the spread of infection, such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea", it said.

Russia previously reported over 300 cases of COVID-19, with only one infected senior dying - but, according to medics, she died due to a thrombus detachment and not because of the virus.

The country, however, was one among the first to close its border with China, introduce medical testing, and urge people to quarantine themselves after the initial outbreaks of the deadly disease.