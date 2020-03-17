Russian Cabinet, Central Bank Introducing Measures to Minimise Impact of Coronavirus on Economy

The Russian government had earlier decided to introduce a ban on the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country from 18 March until 1 May.

The Russian Government and the Central Bank are introducing a package of measures to support the economy in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Russian government and the Central Bank are taking operational measures against the economic impact of the coronavirus and volatility on global financial and commodity markets. The government and the Central Bank will take all measures necessary to ensure economic and financial stability," the statement said.

The government, in the context of the spread of coronavirus, considers it a priority to solve public health problems and guarantees the fulfillment of its obligations in this area.

This is stated in a document called "On measures to ensure the sustainability of economic development", published on Tuesday on the Cabinet and the Central Bank’s websites.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the government and Russia's Central Bank have the resources to maintain stability, and their main task is to minimise the negative economic effects of the market crisis on ordinary citizens. The president added that the state would do everything necessary to guarantee the safety of national and foreign investments in Russia, and to minimise investment risks.

Russia has registered 93 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic. More than 164,000 people in some 150 countries are already infected, over 6,400 people have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy.