Putin Says Russian Constitution Needs Amendments Because Situation in Country Drastically Changed

According to the president, the amended constitution should unite people regardless of nationality, wealth, religion, place of residence, and Russian citizens should play the leading role in the process.

The Russian constitution needs amendments because the situation in the country has drastically changed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

“Working on the amendments to the constitution, we are thinking together not only about today but also about the future. Because this is the basic law. Many of you said in various situations that this basic law was adopted under special circumstances. If you noticed, I also mentioned in an address [to the Federal Assembly] that this is a correct point of view. Now the situation in the country has drastically changed and, in fact, we are living in another country. And, of course, the amendments are needed", Putin said.

The Russian president said that the future amendments must consolidate Russian society.

"It is crucial that the amended constitution must unite people, regardless of their political views, wealth, region where they live, nationality and religion", Putin said.

Putin also called on the heads of the State Duma's (lower chamber of parliament) political groups to support a draft law on the amendments to the Russian constitution and expressed hopes that the all-Russian voting on the amendments to the constitution would be held in a proper and transparent manner.

Putin made the case for changing the country's constitution in a speech in parliament on 15 January. A working group was promptly established to prepare the changes, which will be put to a nationwide vote.

The constitutional reform legislation put forward by Putin includes the expansion of the parliament's powers, a ban on senior officials from having a residence permit in other countries, a limit on the number of presidential terms, the main law's precedence over international agreements, and strengthening the social obligations of the state.