Several Injured in Stabbing Attack on Churchgoers in Moscow - Russian Interior Ministry

Representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk stated on Sunday that several people have been injured after a man attacked churchgoers with a knife in Moscow.

The incident occurred in the Church of Saint Nicholas, while the perpetrator had been detained by other churchgoers before police arrived.

According to police, the perpetrator is a 26-year-old man from the Lipetsk Oblast.

The injured people have been sent to a hospital, while the reasons for the attack are being investigated.

According to the Father Superior of the church, a man ran into the church and a priest with his aide came to him to ask what happened. The man then put out a knife and stabbed a person.

At that moment, churchgoers came to the rescue but the perpetrator managed to injure another person.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW