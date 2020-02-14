Two Dead in Mi-8 Helicopter Crash in Russia's Yamal - Emergency Services

Earlier on Friday, a Mi-8 transport helicopter, carrying 10 people on board, made a hard landing in Russia's northern Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, a representative of the region's emergency services said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed in a hard landing of a Mi-8 transport helicopter in Russia's northern Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous area, the region's emergency services said.

He added that, according to preliminary information, the aircraft belonged to Russian charter operator Skol Airline.

The helicopter has broken blades, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.