Daesh Financier Raising Almost $4Mln for Terrorists Detained Near Moscow - Security Service

"We have thwarted the activity of a member of an undercover cell that raised and transported funds for the needs of the Daesh," the Federal Security Service said in a press release.
The service added it had exposed the scheme of Daesh funding, through which over 25 million rubles had been raised.
A criminal case has been opened against the detained financier, who is accused of supporting terrorists. No information is available about the fate of other members of the conspiratorial cell.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)