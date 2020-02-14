Daesh Financier Raising Almost $4Mln for Terrorists Detained Near Moscow - Security Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A financier of the Daesh terror group*, who has raised over 25 million rubles ($3.94 million) for the needs of terrorists, has been detained in the Moscow region, the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.

"We have thwarted the activity of a member of an undercover cell that raised and transported funds for the needs of the Daesh," the Federal Security Service said in a press release.

The service added it had exposed the scheme of Daesh funding, through which over 25 million rubles had been raised.

A criminal case has been opened against the detained financier, who is accused of supporting terrorists. No information is available about the fate of other members of the conspiratorial cell.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia