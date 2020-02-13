Russian Interior Ministry Says Checking Meduza, BBC, Radio Liberty for Drug Propaganda

"All of the content is being checked for the propaganda of drug use and attempt to involve people in drug trafficking. We check everything, including these media," Khrapov said when asked if the content from Meduza, the BBC and RFE/RL was checked.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Interior Ministry is checking Meduza, the BBC and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) media outlets as well as other content on the Internet for drug propaganda, head of the main directorate for drug control, Andrei Khrapov, said Thursday.
