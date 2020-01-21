Fishing Trawler on Fire with 47 on Board near Magadan, Russia

All crew members have been successfully evacuated onto another ship, with no casualties resulting from the fire.

A fishing trawler under the name "Enigma Astralis" carrying 47 people caught fire in the Sea of Okhotsk, not far from Russia's Magadan, a representative for the regional rescue coordination centre reported on Tuesday.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. The fire reportedly started in a cabin and was put out with water.

According to MarineTraffic, the three-tonne Enigma Astralis was built in 2002 and is registered in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.