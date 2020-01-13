Marines vs. Mountains: Russian Troops Blast Avalanche-Prone Areas in Kamchatka

The preventative shelling of avalanche-prone areas is carried out in Russia’s Kamchatka on an annual basis, and is aimed at ensuring the safety of local residents and the security of Kamchatka’s economic and energy infrastructure.

Specially trained formations of naval infantry from the Russian Pacific Fleet have shelled multiple avalanche-prone areas on the Kamchatka Peninsula (the dangling bit of Russia jutting out into the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea about 1,100 northeast of Japan).

Mortar gunners targeted multiple areas, including the foothills of Vilyuchik stratovolcano, as well as the Barkhatnaya Sopka volcano, both of them situated in the south of the peninsula. The shelling took place along an area of about 20 square kilometers, and the avalanche-prone areas were targeted by 2S12 ‘Sani’ (‘Sleigh’) 120 mm heavy mortars.

Local residents were warned about the operation ahead of time, and the areas affected were cordoned off.

According to the press service of the Eastern Military District, the preventative shelling led to over 10,000 cubic meters of snow being blown off the peaks.

The military targets avalanche-prone areas in Kamchatka every year.