Watch Angela Merkel Speak Russian After Kremlin Meeting With Vladimir Putin

The video of Angela Merkel speaking Russian in the Kremlin after talks with Vladimir Putin was posted on Twitter on Sunday. The footage, uploaded by Kremlin pool reporter, Dmitry Smirnov, shows the chancellor thanking and saying goodbye to Russian officials before leaving the building and getting into her car.
«Спасибо большое! До свидания! Всего хорошего! Спасибо!»: Меркель на выходе из Кремля заговорила по-русски pic.twitter.com/iVBuAiLDFj— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) January 12, 2020
Angela Merkel is in the Russian capital to discuss the escalating tensions between Iran and the US following the killing of Quds forces commander Qasem Soleimani on 3 January, the situation in Libya as well as issues relating to the construction of Nord Stream 2.
Following the talks, German media noted Merkel’s friendly attitude towards Putin as she brought up the prospect of closer cooperation between Moscow, Berlin and Brussels.
All comments
Show new comments (0)