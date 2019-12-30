Russia's FSB Says It Detained Recruiter, Propagandist for International Terrorist Organisation

"The man was responsible for the propaganda of the terrorist organisation's activities, incitement to illegal activities, justification of terrorism and recruitment", the statement read.
According to the FSB, the 45-year-old individual used e-messengers to get in touch with a member of a terrorist organisation and eventually became a member himself.
"To this purpose, as per the instruction from his 'supervisors', he got on various social media to publish videos that encouraged providing resources and financial support to illegal armed groups as well as joining them", the statement added.
Two criminal cases have been launched in the matter: one on involvement in terrorist organisations, punishable in Russia by 20 years in prison, and another on public incitement to terrorist activities via the internet, punishable by up to seven years.
