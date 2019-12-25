First Train from Mainland Russia Arrives to Sevastopol Via Kerch Strait - Video

The rail service reconnecting the region with the rest of the country was launched by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

A train from Saint Petersburg arrives in Crimea crossing the Kerch Strait, becoming the first train from mainland Russia arriving to the peninsula via the new part of the Crimean Bridge.

Russia started building the bridge to restore the railroad connection promptly after the peninsula rejoined the country via a peaceful referendum in 2014, with almost 96.5 percent voting in favour of reunification.

