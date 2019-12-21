Watch Car in Flames Following Collision in Central Moscow

Two cars collided on Bolshaya Sadovaya Street at 8:20 pm Moscow time. Firefighters arrived at the scene to deal with the situation, a statement by the press-service of the General Administration for Traffic Safety says.

Traffic has been restricted on the Garden Ring after a road accident involving two cars. One of the cars caught fire following the collision, according to the Twitter account of the General Administration for Traffic Safety.

Nobody was injured as a result of the accident, the Moscow department of the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Videos of the accident have emerged online.

The fire has been contained and the traffic has been restored in the area, a source in the ministry added.