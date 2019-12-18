Concierge Refutes Earlier Reports of Search Being Conducted in Russian Tycoon's Apartment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The apartment of Mikhail Gutseriev, founder of Russian conglomerate Safmar Group, has not been raided or searched, a concierge at his apartment building told a Sputnik correspondent on Wednesday.

"Nothing has happened here", the concierge said.

According to the correspondent, there were no police cars or officers near the building.

Safmar Group's press service also confirmed that the earlier reports were not correct. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin knew nothing about alleged raids.

"No, we are not aware", he said when asked by journalists about the situation.

© Photo : russneft Mikhail Gutseriyev

Earlier in the day, various Telegram channels reported that law enforcement had raided Gutseriev's apartment and the offices of ten companies affiliated with the businessman. According to the Kommersant newspaper, the police received information from the Federal Security Service that an oil company managed by the businessman's son, Said, could have been smuggling oil to Ukraine via Turkey.

Safmar Group is a major financial and industrial group that includes such companies as consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado Group, oil company RussNeft and the Russian Coal holding. Among its media assets are seven federal radio stations and Bridge TV television holding company.