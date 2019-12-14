Russian Astronauts Will Face Weight Restrictions for Moon Mission Programme

For the past decade, Russia has been working on its "Oryol" (Eagle) space ship intended for a lunar mission. The landing of Russian astronauts on the Moon is scheduled for 2030.

Overweight Russian astronauts won't be able to take part in the country's lunar mission aboard the Oryol space ship due to restrictions on the total weight of cargo the spacecraft will deliver to our planet's natural satellite.

According to data provided by the 'Energia' Rocket and Space Corporation to the RIA news agency, the space ship will be able to lift only 420 kg, including 4 crew members and 100 kg of cargo. It means that the weight of each of the astronauts must not exceed 80 kg - with their spacesuits on. Taking into account that the new 'Sokol-M' spacesuit will have a weight of 10 kg, an astronaut cannot therefore be heavier than 70 kg.

Currently, candidates for the Russian team of astronauts must have a weight of no less than 50 kg and no more than 90 kg.

Construction of the 'Oryol' space ship started 10 years ago. It is set to make its maiden flight to orbit in 2023, before taking off for the first flight around the Moon in 2029 and, eventually, the country's first manned lunar mission, which is scheduled for 2030.