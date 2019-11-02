Video: Man Rams Mercedes-Benz Into Monument to Russian Emperor Alexander III in Siberia's Irkutsk

The driver told police that he was not in the car when the accident happened and was walking along the embankment.

A Mercedes-Benz ML 400 car rammed into a monument to Alexander III in Russia's Irkutsk early on Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene they found the car's owner - a 36-year-old man, who was drunk and denied having been behind the wheel at the time of the accident. He said he was walking along the embankment when the car rammed into the monument. He, however, failed to explain who was in control of the car then.

The driver is facing a $472 fine and will also be stripped of his driving license for two years. He will also have to pay compensation for damages caused to the monument.