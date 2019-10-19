Death Toll From Dam Collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory Up to 15 - Photos

"Bodies of 15 deceased have been discovered during the search operation," the press service said, adding that at least 13 others count missing.
The collapse of a dam on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company near the settlement of Shchetinkino in the Kuraginsky district occurred at 02:00 a. m. on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday). The collapse led to two temporary dormitories for the mine employees being flooded.
Разрушенная в Красноярском крае дамба нигде не была официально зарегистрирована. Об этом сообщил глава региона.— YURII (@for_ura80) October 19, 2019
Предварительно, трагедия произошла в результате износа тела плотины. По данным СК, в зоне риска могло находиться до 80 человек pic.twitter.com/rzZ3wZKDmm
"The main version of the dam's collapse on the river Seyba is considered to be deterioration of the dam's body," the representative said.
According to the local Shchetinkino authorities, the wave that caused the dam to crash was some 13-15 feet-high and made of rocks, clay and mud.
All comments
Show new comments (0)