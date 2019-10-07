Russian President Vladimir Putin Enjoys Stroll in Siberian Taiga Ahead of His Birthday - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a walk in the Taiga woods in Russia's Siberia on the eve of his 67th birthday, which he will celebrate on 7 October.
In the video, the president is seen enjoying the breathtaking mountainous landscapes at two thousand metres above sea level and picking mushrooms with Russian defence chief Sergei Shoigu.
Putin took home a pinecone as a souvenir from his trip, while Shoigu dug up a cowberry bush that he intends to plant at his country house.
Putin was born on 7 October, 1952 in Leningrad (present-day Saint Petersburg).
Last year, the Russian leader similarly decided to spend his birthday in the wild, choosing Sayano-Shushenski Nature Reserve as his destination.
