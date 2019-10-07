Russian President Vladimir Putin Enjoys Stroll in Siberian Taiga Ahead of His Birthday - Video

Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu accompanied the Russian leader on his serene hike through one of Russia's vast coniferous forests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a walk in the Taiga woods in Russia's Siberia on the eve of his 67th birthday, which he will celebrate on 7 October.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Druzhinin Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu enjoy a walk during their leisure time in the Siberian Taiga area, Russia.

In the video, the president is seen enjoying the breathtaking mountainous landscapes at two thousand metres above sea level and picking mushrooms with Russian defence chief Sergei Shoigu.

Putin took home a pinecone as a souvenir from his trip, while Shoigu dug up a cowberry bush that he intends to plant at his country house.

Putin was born on 7 October, 1952 in Leningrad (present-day Saint Petersburg).

Last year, the Russian leader similarly decided to spend his birthday in the wild, choosing Sayano-Shushenski Nature Reserve as his destination.