Danger Zone: Polar Bear Forces Russian Arctic Expedition Crew to Climb onto Soviet Plane - Video

Sometimes you eat the bear... and sometimes the bear eats you. But it is not a good plan for someone who has a lot of things to do – so you have to think fast and outsmart the predator… or get out of its reach.

A hungry polar bear forced the members of a Russian Arctic expedition to clamour to safety onto the wing of an old Soviet aircraft. According to expedition member Leonid Kruglov, who filmed the animal, wild animals generally avoided the crew because of their quadcopter, but this bear looked rawboned and hungry, and it approached the squad and left only after some time.

This is not the first time when an arctic inhabitant has put the joint expedition of the Russian Geographical Society and the Northern Fleet in danger: Kruglov previously shared a video of an angry walrus attacking their boat with its monstrous tusks.