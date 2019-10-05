Danger Zone: Polar Bear Forces Russian Arctic Expedition Crew to Climb onto Soviet Plane - Video

A hungry polar bear forced the members of a Russian Arctic expedition to clamour to safety onto the wing of an old Soviet aircraft. According to expedition member Leonid Kruglov, who filmed the animal, wild animals generally avoided the crew because of their quadcopter, but this bear looked rawboned and hungry, and it approached the squad and left only after some time.
Медведи встречались нами практически на всех высадках на #земляфранцаиосифа #frozenworld и обычно быстро уходили, достаточно было полетать Рядом на квадрокоптере. Но этот был сильно голоден и истощён, поэтому шёл прямо на наш передовой отряд и ни за что не хотел останавливаться. Пришлось спасаться на крыле старого советского самолёта
This is not the first time when an arctic inhabitant has put the joint expedition of the Russian Geographical Society and the Northern Fleet in danger: Kruglov previously shared a video of an angry walrus attacking their boat with its monstrous tusks.
