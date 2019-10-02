Four Vessels With 64 North Korean Poachers Detained in Russia's Far East

Last week, Russian border guards detained three North Korean schooners and several motorboats that had violated the borders of the exclusive economic zone.

Five poachers have been injured after the Russian Border Service opened fire at a vessel of North Korean poachers in the East Sea, the Russian Federal Security Service said Wednesday.

The incident is one of several that occurred in the region in recent days with a total of 64 North Korean poachers being arrested and 4 vessels being seized.

In mid-September, North Korean fishermen were caught poaching in Russia's exclusive economic zone and resisted arrest. The clash with the armed poachers left four border guards wounded and one of the fishermen dead.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW